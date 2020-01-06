EU peace funding consultation due to begin

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Peace Bridge in Londonderry opened in 2011

A public consultation on a new round of EU peace funding for Northern Ireland will begin this week.

The EU has committed to fund projects up until 2027, despite Brexit.

The Peace Plus programme will have a total value of about €600m (£511m), with about €120m (£102m) of that from the EU. The additional funds will come from the British and Irish governments.

NI and the border counties of the Republic of Ireland have got more than €3bn in EU peace projects since 1995.

Some of the best known projects include the Peace Bridge over the River Foyle and the regeneration of the Girdwood Barracks in north Belfast.

However, the bulk of the money has gone into smaller community projects.

What is Peace Plus?

The new scheme is set to replace the current peace scheme, which has been in operation since 1995.

It applies to Northern Ireland and the border counties of the Republic of Ireland - Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth.

Currently, Peace IV is operating, which focuses on children and young people, shared education, shared spaces and positive local relations.

It is funded by the UK, Ireland and the EU.

The programme, as a whole, has helped fund developments like the Peace Bridge in Londonderry and numerous projects supporting victims and survivors, children, business and regeneration.

Image caption Girdwood Community Hub provides leisure and educational facilities in north Belfast

Peace Plus is also likely to target projects aimed at tackling climate change.

The scheme will continue to be managed by the Special European Union Programmes Body (SEUPB).

SEUPB's chief executive Gina McIntyre said: "We are delighted to be able to start the design of the new programme and would encourage everyone who has been previously involved, or not, to come to our events and share their views."

A full list of consultation events is on the SEUPB website.