Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police want to speak to the four people pictured

Police have released images of four people they want to speak to over disorder at an east Belfast leisure centre in July 2019.

Protesters caused disruption at Avoniel Leisure Centre after Belfast City Council attempted to remove a loyalist bonfire from the site.

The council eventually gave up on its efforts to remove the bonfire.

A contractor due to remove it pulled out after police said there was a risk of "serious violence".

This was denied by bonfire organisers.

Speaking on Thursday, Det Ch Insp Mary White said: "Over the course of a number of days, there was a small number of people in the area who were intent on causing disruption to the normal business of the council facility.

"It is in everybody's interest - as well as in the interest of justice - that those responsible are dealt with appropriately and I would urge anyone who may have any information to bring it forward."

She added that she hoped releasing the images of the four men would prompt people to help officers identify them.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The bonfire was constructed in Avoneil Leisure Centre

She appealed for anyone able to identify any of the four people, or who has any information about them to contact police, or for those pictured to contact police themselves.

The council closed the leisure centre after its entrance was barricaded by men who were behaving in a "threatening" way to staff.

The controversial fire was lit on 11 July along with hundreds of others in loyalist areas on the eve of the Twelfth of July marches.