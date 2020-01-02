Image copyright Garda Press Office Image caption Tony Lynch disappeared on Sunday 6 January 2002

Gardaí (Irish police) are to search a lake in the Republic of Ireland for a Northern Ireland man missing for 18 years.

Tony Lynch from Fermanagh was last seen on Fermanagh Street in Clones, County Monaghan, on Sunday, 6 January 2002.

The father of four, who was 54 years old and originally from Magheraveely, had recently moved to Clones.

His family became concerned when he did not turn up for work that week.

Image copyright Gardaí Image caption Mr Lynch was driving a car similar to this one when he disappeared

Mr Lynch did not appear to have brought any of his belongings with him when he went missing.

His car also disappeared and has never been traced.

In a statement, gardaí said they were starting their search at Gortnawhinney Lake near Clones.

Working with Monaghan Civil Defence, they plan to search lakes and quarries in the area.

They have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.