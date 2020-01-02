Image copyright Charles McQuillan Image caption Stormont has been in deep freeze since the political institutions collapsed in 2017

Talks aimed at breaking almost three years of political deadlock in Northern Ireland are set to resume on Thursday.

Discussions were paused over the Christmas holidays after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) was accused of holding up a deal.

Devolved government has been inactive since January 2017, when the DUP and Sinn Féin split in a bitter row.

Parties have until 13 January to reach agreement or a new assembly election could be called.

On Wednesday, Tánaiste (Irish Deputy PM) Simon Coveney said he hoped the new year would bring a "new beginning for politics in Northern Ireland."

Skip Twitter post by @simoncoveney Quiet road, on way back to #Belfast early morning for talks to get #Stormont working again. 2020 can be a new beginning for politics in NI with leadership & generosity from all sides - we’ve got less than 2 weeks - let’s not disappoint again! NEW YEAR, NEW BEGINNING! pic.twitter.com/FlYzoJ6X1W — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) January 1, 2020 Report

Analysis: Election could be looming

By Jayne McCormack, BBC News NI Political Reporter

The Stormont parties have just 12 days to reach a deal, otherwise Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has insisted the only other option is another election.

While that has also been a warning from previous secretaries of state, this time it does not appear to be an empty threat.

It's understood the basis of an agreement is there which will require all parties to get quickly on board.

Before Christmas the DUP was accused of holding back, but it said it had concerns over an Irish language act and reforming the petition of concern.

But that was 2019.

Now it's a new year, the British and Irish governments will be expecting a new way of thinking, given the three year anniversary of Stormont's collapse is fast approaching.

Before the talks were paused, Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said the parties and the British and Irish governments were "very close" to a deal.

But he said not all parties were "on board".

The DUP's Edwin Poots said there had been "some effort by others to box us into a corner and force us into a position where we do not get a fair and balanced deal".