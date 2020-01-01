County Londonderry collision leaves one dead
- 1 January 2020
A 19-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh in County Londonderry.
Police say the man was the driver of a red Audi car which was in a collision with a grey Audi shortly after 02:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A woman, who was driving the other car, and her passengers - two teenage boys - have been taken to hospital for treatment.
Police have appealed for information.
The Moneysharvan Road remains closed following the incident.