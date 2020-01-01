Image copyright Getty Images

A 19-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh in County Londonderry.

Police say the man was the driver of a red Audi car which was in a collision with a grey Audi shortly after 02:30 GMT on Wednesday.

A woman, who was driving the other car, and her passengers - two teenage boys - have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have appealed for information.

The Moneysharvan Road remains closed following the incident.