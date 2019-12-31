Image caption The man was shot in both legs in Divismore Park, west Belfast

The people who shot a man in the legs in west Belfast "don't care about the psychological damage" they cause, police have said.

A woman who was in the house was left "extremely traumatised" by the incident.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs after two men entered a house in Divismore Park shortly before 19:50 GMT on Monday.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Ch Insp Gary Reid said it was a "reckless" attack.

Image caption Shots were fired at both the front door of a house and a car in Torrens Road, north Belfast

"Those carrying out these attacks don't care about the psychological damage they are causing to those they have injured or anyone witnessing these attacks," he said.

"Those who are involved in violent criminal acts of this nature do not represent the interest of any community nor contribute anything to it.

"They do it to try and exert influence or gain control in communities."

The police have appealed for information.