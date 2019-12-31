Belfast night spot, the Kremlin nightclub, has been closed after a "small fire" in the roof of the premises.

The fire service said a small, accidental fire started in the void of the roof at about 18:55 GMT on Tuesday and was extinguished within 45 minutes.

Only staff were in the premises at the time and they were evacuated, the fire service added.

There were no injuries and no damage to neighbouring premises.

In a statement on Facebook, the Kremlin thanked the fire service for its "quick response" and apologised for the "inconvenience on this of all nights".

It said those with tickets for its New Year's Eve event could claim a refund within the next week.