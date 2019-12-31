Image caption Robert McLean (left) and Matthew McLean (right) were released on their own bail of £300

Two County Tyrone brothers have appeared at Omagh Magistrates' Court charged with stealing two cash machines.

They are Robert McLean, 25, from Carnalea Manor in Seskinore and Matthew McLean, 30, from Glenpark Road, Gortin.

They are accused of stealing a cash machine containing £21,000 from an Omagh filling station on 15 February.

They are also charged with stealing a cash machine containing £25,935 from premises in Irvinestown on 24 March.

Robert McLean is further charged with the theft of a trailer worth £2,000 on 14 February.

A detective constable said she could connect the accused to the charges.

Both men were released on their own bail of £300 and must observe a curfew between midnight and 07:00 and not contact any civilian prosecution witnesses.

A defence solicitor told the court that Robert McLean is going on honeymoon in January and requested that bail conditions be relaxed for a period of two weeks.

The case was adjourned until 11 February 2020.