A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in both legs.

The incident, in Divismore Park in west Belfast, was reported to police at about 19:50 GMT on Monday.

Police said the man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to hospital.

In a separate incident about 30 minutes earlier, shots were fired at both the front door of a house and a nearby car in Torrens Road, in the north of the city. There were no reports of injuries.

Police have appealed for information.