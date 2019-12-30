West Belfast: Man shot in legs
- 30 December 2019
A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in both legs.
The incident, in Divismore Park in west Belfast, was reported to police at about 19:50 GMT on Monday.
Police said the man, aged in his 20s, has been taken to hospital.
In a separate incident about 30 minutes earlier, shots were fired at both the front door of a house and a nearby car in Torrens Road, in the north of the city. There were no reports of injuries.
Police have appealed for information.