Image caption Arsonists attacked the park at about midnight

Police are investigating an arson attack on a children's play park in Warrenpoint.

The park was refurbished a year ago as part of a £1m Heritage Lottery Fund project to restore Warrenpoint's Edwardian Park to its original form.

It is understood that the attack took place about midnight on Sunday.

Damage has been caused to a bridge and tunnel as well as a swing for children with disabilities.

Image caption Bill Reilly is part of the group which secured funding for the park

Bill Reilly of Warrenpoint Heritage, which helped secure funding for the park, said he was appalled at the destruction.

"This play park was designed by children for children and for someone to come along and do this, I'm absolutely disgusted," he said.

"This is perhaps the most popular part of the park after the bandstand.

"You can come here any day and you have to nearly queue to get in to it."

The police in Warrenpoint have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.