Image caption Sonya McMullan helps domestic violence victims in her role as a Women's Aid regional services manager

A Women's Aid worker whose address was accidentally published online when the New Year Honours list was released has said the data breach was "worrying".

Sonya McMullan was among more than 1,000 people whose personal contact details were mistakenly uploaded to a government website on Friday night.

"For someone like myself in direct frontline services, it would be very worrying if those details could be shared," Ms McMullan said.

The Cabinet Office has apologised.

The data breach revealed full addresses of New Year Honours recipients, including several celebrities, police officers and politicians.

A spreadsheet document, which listed most recipients' house numbers and postcodes, was "published in error" late on Friday night and was visible for about an hour before being removed, according to the Cabinet Office.

Ms McMullan's details were included as she was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Northern Ireland.

She told the BBC's Radio Ulster programme that she received an email from the Cabinet Office apologising for publishing her personal details.

The Women's Aid regional services manager said the breach would affect some more than others.

"I think for the celebrities and other people involved, who are much more important than myself, it certainly is worrying," Ms McMullan said.

She added that the Queen's New Year Honours List is "rolled out twice a year and they should have the processes in place" to protect recipients' privacy.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gary Lightbody is among the stars on this year's list

The 2020 list included 1,097 recipients and featured several famous names such as singers Sir Elton John and Olivia Newton-John.

Almost 100 people from Northern Ireland were on the list, notably Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody who was awarded an OBE for services to music and charity.

Several commentators have speculated that the government could face legal action from the people whose addresses were published, as well as from the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

However, the outgoing secretary of Royal Portrush Golf Club, Wilma Erskine, will not be among them.

Ms Erskine was instrumental in bringing the 2019 Open Championship to Portrush and has been awarded an OBE for services to tourism and golf in Northern Ireland.

She has worked at the club for 35 years and was previously awarded the British Empire Medal in 2015.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wilma Erskine was a key figure behind the scenes at The Open at Royal Portrush in July

She told Good Morning Ulster she too received a "lengthy letter" from the Cabinet Office apologising for publishing her address with this year's list.

"It's probably a human error and sadly that's what's happened," Ms Erskine said.

Asked if she was considering legal action, she replied: "No, I'm afraid I don't think I'm that important."

The government has reported the data breach to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) which has the power to levy fines in very serious cases.

"A version of the New Year Honours 2020 list was published in error which contained recipients' addresses," a government spokesman said.

"The information was removed as soon as possible.

"We have reported the matter to the ICO and are contacting all those affected directly."

Image copyright Seesaw PR Image caption The Priests were among almost 100 people from Northern Ireland on the honours list

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was aware of "reports regarding the publication of addresses belonging to New Year's Honours recipients online".

It said it was "working closely with the relevant government departments to determine what action, if any, needs to be taken".

Among the other Northern Ireland recipients were the Catholic clergymen who perform as the classical group The Priests - they each become an MBE.

The former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes also becomes an MBE for services to football.