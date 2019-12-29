Two men, aged 18 and 21, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 20s was seriously assaulted in west Belfast.

It happened in a property on Glenbawn Avenue, in Poleglass, on Sunday morning.

Police said the attack was reported at about 06:00 GMT.

The victim, who sustained head and facial injuries, was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he is still undergoing treatment.

Police appealed for information.