Man in his 50s dies after east Belfast house fire

  • 29 December 2019
CLARAWOOD PARK Image copyright Google Maps

A man in his 50s has died as a result of a house fire in east Belfast.

The incident happened on Saturday at about 19:30 GMT in Clarawood Park.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.

It is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

