Man in his 50s dies after east Belfast house fire
- 29 December 2019
A man in his 50s has died as a result of a house fire in east Belfast.
The incident happened on Saturday at about 19:30 GMT in Clarawood Park.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.
It is not being treated as suspicious, police said.