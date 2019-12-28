Three men have been charged over a fight involving a number of men in Lisburn in which a 55-year-old man suffered a fractured skull.

Another man, aged 53, suffered a broken nose and injuries to his eye and thumb during the incident on Sloan Street shortly after 17:00 GMT on Thursday.

Two men aged 24 and 27 have been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both he and the 24-year-old have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence.