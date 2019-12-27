Image copyright Getty Images

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody is among almost 100 people from Northern Ireland who feature on the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Mr Lightbody becomes an OBE for services to music and charity.

This year his band's 2006 ballad Chasing Cars was named the most-played song of the 21st Century on UK radio.

Also recognised for services to music and charity are the Catholic clergymen who perform as the classical group The Priests - they each become an MBE.

Father David Delargy and brothers Fr Martin O'Hagan and Fr Eugene O'Hagan are priests from the Diocese of Down and Connor.

They have been singing together since the 1970s and released their debut album as The Priests in April 2008 after signing a record deal with SonyBMG.

Image caption The Priests have found a worldwide following over the past decade

They have since sold several million records worldwide and have sung for the Royal Family, Pope Francis and the Irish president.

"Music can cut across all kinds of divides and difficulties and people can be united through song and harmony," Fr Eugene O'Hagan told BBC News NI.

"We have experienced that in the last 11 years."

The announcement of Lightbody's recognition comes just a few days after the death of his father Jack.

In a post on Instagram, the singer, from Bangor in County Down, said his father had "taught me and gave me so much".

Sports stars also feature in the Queen's Honours, with the former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes becoming an MBE for services to football.

The 40-year-old, from Cookstown in County Tyrone, retired this year after winning 112 international caps.

Image caption Aaron Hughes' long career in football came to an end this year

The Paralympic star Michael McKillop becomes an MBE for services to disability awareness and athletics in Northern Ireland.

The runner from Newtownabbey, County Antrim, was diagnosed with a mild form of cerebral palsy when he was aged two.

He has four Paralympic gold medals, four World Championship gold medals and two European Championship golds.

Speaking to BBC News NI, he said he was proud to be honoured.

Image caption Michael McKillop says he represents everyone who supports him

"I run for the island of Ireland - I'm apolitical," he said.

"It doesn't matter who you are, what you are - if you support me I represent you whenever I go on the world stage and I've always stood by that."

Wilma Erskine, the outgoing secretary manager of Royal Portrush Golf Club, also makes the list, becoming an OBE for services to tourism and golf.

It is not the first time she has made the Queen's Honours list - she was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2015.

Ms Erskine retired as secretary manager after The Open Championship returned to the course in July - she had been in her role at the club for 35 years.

Image caption Wilma Erskine was a key figure behind the scene at The Open at Royal Portrush in July

Alastair Hamilton, the former chief executive of Invest Northern Ireland, becomes a CBE.

He received his honour for services to economic development in Northern Ireland.

He stepped down from his post at the business development agency this year after a decade in the role.

Roseann Kelly, the chief executive of Women In Business, becomes an MBE, also for services to economic development.

She has led the business support network over the past 10 years as the organisation has grown from 80 members to more than 2,500.

Here is the full list of Northern Ireland recipients:

Order of the Bath

Noel Henry Lavery

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Alastair David Hamilton

Cheryl Lamont

Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Andrew George Browne

Wilma Isobel Erskine-Heggarty B.E.M.

Patrick Francis Gray

John Healy

Olive Paula Hill

Gary Lightbody

Timothy Losty

Maria Louise McHugh

Alan Smith

Anthony Baxter Stevens

Mercer Lindsay Todd

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Robert David Boyd

Emily Florence Brunt

Raymond Michael Burrows

Maureen Winifred Campbell

Paula Marie Dawson

David Delargy

Andrew Robert Freeburn

Tracey Helen Pringle Hamilton

Aaron William Hughes

Karen Jayne Hutchinson

Antonia (Toni) Johnson

Roseann Kelly

Angela Lynam

Francis Ronald Lyons

William Michael Mawhinney

Kay Louise Maddieson

Stephen Patrick McBrearty

Michael Gerard McKillop

Philip McLaughlin

Yvonne Mulholland

Eileen Rose Mullan

Ciara Angela Nicholl

Eugene Damien O'Hagan

Martin O'Hagan

Catherine Shipman

William John Snoddy

Jiemin Tomita

Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

William John Armstrong

Martha Rosalind Elizabeth Bloomfield

Leslie Alan Carswell

Gary Robert Chambers

Mary Adams Corkum

Margaret Roslyn Davidson

William Joseph Eames

James William Murray Fairbairn

Frederick Ivor Ferguson

Michael John Armand Gaillard

Thomas Harold Gardiner

John Alexander Gibson

Geoffrey Alan Hegarty

Oliver Garfield Laffin

Frances Lavery

Letty Lucas

Barry Macauley

George Martin Mace

George Mann

Connor McCarroll

Bernard McComiskey

Bernard Thomas McCullagh

John Alexander McIlrath

Irwyn McKibbin

John Brian McMaster

Sonya McMullan

John Joseph Laurence McNally

Paul Michael

Robert John Montgomery

Alison Sally Glenn Mullan

Patrick Kevin Mullan

Simon Neill

Susannah Virginia O'Neill

Barry John Phillips

Heather Angela Platt

James Neville Pogue

Myrtle Winifred Pogue

Gerard Liam Power

Alison Reddick

Brian Reid

John (Jack) Alexander Reid

Alan Ross

Andrew Conrad Rowan

Alison Doreen Smith

Robert Jeffery

Lynda Joan Storey

Norman Alexander Taylor TD

Thomas Kenneth Taylor

Robert Thompson

Michael Todd

James Kenneth Twyble

Denyse Kathleen Walker

Queen's Police Medal (QPM)

Julie Dawn Forsythe

David Lowans

David James McIlwaine

Queen's Fire Service Medal (QFSM)

David Harbinson