New Year Honours 2020: Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody becomes OBE
Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody is among almost 100 people from Northern Ireland who feature on the Queen's New Year Honours list.
Mr Lightbody becomes an OBE for services to music and charity.
This year his band's 2006 ballad Chasing Cars was named the most-played song of the 21st Century on UK radio.
Also recognised for services to music and charity are the Catholic clergymen who perform as the classical group The Priests - they each become an MBE.
Father David Delargy and brothers Fr Martin O'Hagan and Fr Eugene O'Hagan are priests from the Diocese of Down and Connor.
They have been singing together since the 1970s and released their debut album as The Priests in April 2008 after signing a record deal with SonyBMG.
They have since sold several million records worldwide and have sung for the Royal Family, Pope Francis and the Irish president.
"Music can cut across all kinds of divides and difficulties and people can be united through song and harmony," Fr Eugene O'Hagan told BBC News NI.
"We have experienced that in the last 11 years."
The announcement of Lightbody's recognition comes just a few days after the death of his father Jack.
In a post on Instagram, the singer, from Bangor in County Down, said his father had "taught me and gave me so much".
Sports stars also feature in the Queen's Honours, with the former Northern Ireland captain Aaron Hughes becoming an MBE for services to football.
The 40-year-old, from Cookstown in County Tyrone, retired this year after winning 112 international caps.
The Paralympic star Michael McKillop becomes an MBE for services to disability awareness and athletics in Northern Ireland.
The runner from Newtownabbey, County Antrim, was diagnosed with a mild form of cerebral palsy when he was aged two.
He has four Paralympic gold medals, four World Championship gold medals and two European Championship golds.
Speaking to BBC News NI, he said he was proud to be honoured.
"I run for the island of Ireland - I'm apolitical," he said.
"It doesn't matter who you are, what you are - if you support me I represent you whenever I go on the world stage and I've always stood by that."
Wilma Erskine, the outgoing secretary manager of Royal Portrush Golf Club, also makes the list, becoming an OBE for services to tourism and golf.
It is not the first time she has made the Queen's Honours list - she was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2015.
Ms Erskine retired as secretary manager after The Open Championship returned to the course in July - she had been in her role at the club for 35 years.
Alastair Hamilton, the former chief executive of Invest Northern Ireland, becomes a CBE.
He received his honour for services to economic development in Northern Ireland.
He stepped down from his post at the business development agency this year after a decade in the role.
Roseann Kelly, the chief executive of Women In Business, becomes an MBE, also for services to economic development.
She has led the business support network over the past 10 years as the organisation has grown from 80 members to more than 2,500.
Here is the full list of Northern Ireland recipients:
Order of the Bath
Noel Henry Lavery
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Alastair David Hamilton
Cheryl Lamont
Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Andrew George Browne
Wilma Isobel Erskine-Heggarty B.E.M.
Patrick Francis Gray
John Healy
Olive Paula Hill
Gary Lightbody
Timothy Losty
Maria Louise McHugh
Alan Smith
Anthony Baxter Stevens
Mercer Lindsay Todd
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Robert David Boyd
Emily Florence Brunt
Raymond Michael Burrows
Maureen Winifred Campbell
Paula Marie Dawson
David Delargy
Andrew Robert Freeburn
Tracey Helen Pringle Hamilton
Aaron William Hughes
Karen Jayne Hutchinson
Antonia (Toni) Johnson
Roseann Kelly
Angela Lynam
Francis Ronald Lyons
William Michael Mawhinney
Kay Louise Maddieson
Stephen Patrick McBrearty
Michael Gerard McKillop
Philip McLaughlin
Yvonne Mulholland
Eileen Rose Mullan
Ciara Angela Nicholl
Eugene Damien O'Hagan
Martin O'Hagan
Catherine Shipman
William John Snoddy
Jiemin Tomita
Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
William John Armstrong
Martha Rosalind Elizabeth Bloomfield
Leslie Alan Carswell
Gary Robert Chambers
Mary Adams Corkum
Margaret Roslyn Davidson
William Joseph Eames
James William Murray Fairbairn
Frederick Ivor Ferguson
Michael John Armand Gaillard
Thomas Harold Gardiner
John Alexander Gibson
Geoffrey Alan Hegarty
Oliver Garfield Laffin
Frances Lavery
Letty Lucas
Barry Macauley
George Martin Mace
George Mann
Connor McCarroll
Bernard McComiskey
Bernard Thomas McCullagh
John Alexander McIlrath
Irwyn McKibbin
John Brian McMaster
Sonya McMullan
John Joseph Laurence McNally
Paul Michael
Robert John Montgomery
Alison Sally Glenn Mullan
Patrick Kevin Mullan
Simon Neill
Susannah Virginia O'Neill
Barry John Phillips
Heather Angela Platt
James Neville Pogue
Myrtle Winifred Pogue
Gerard Liam Power
Alison Reddick
Brian Reid
John (Jack) Alexander Reid
Alan Ross
Andrew Conrad Rowan
Alison Doreen Smith
Robert Jeffery
Lynda Joan Storey
Norman Alexander Taylor TD
Thomas Kenneth Taylor
Robert Thompson
Michael Todd
James Kenneth Twyble
Denyse Kathleen Walker
Queen's Police Medal (QPM)
Julie Dawn Forsythe
David Lowans
David James McIlwaine
Queen's Fire Service Medal (QFSM)
David Harbinson