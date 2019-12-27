Belfast: Man, 24, charged over stabbing near Boucher Road
- 27 December 2019
A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm following a stabbing in the Boucher Road area of Belfast on Boxing Day.
It happened at about 14:00 GMT on Thursday at Glenmachan Street.
The 24-year-old is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The victim was taken to hospital, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.