Belfast: Man injured in stabbing near Boucher Road
- 26 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in south Belfast.
It happened at about 14:00 GMT on Thursday at Glenmachan Street, near Boucher Road.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police said their investigation was at an early stage and they have appealed for witnesses.
The victim's condition is not known.