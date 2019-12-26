Northern Ireland

Belfast: Man injured in stabbing near Boucher Road

Police officers at McDonalds on Glenmachan Street in Belfast

A man has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in south Belfast.

It happened at about 14:00 GMT on Thursday at Glenmachan Street, near Boucher Road.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police said their investigation was at an early stage and they have appealed for witnesses.

The victim's condition is not known.