Image copyright PSNI Image caption "This traumatic assault took place in the victim's own home; somewhere he rightly deserves to feel safe", said Det Sgt Gardiner

An aggravated burglary in north Belfast on Christmas Eve was a "brutal assault", police have said.

Three men wearing balaclavas entered the flat in Atlantic Avenue at about 23:00, armed with knives.

They demanded money from the 46 year old, and then assaulted him.

He was stabbed in the head and body, and was also left with a fractured collar bone and fractured ribs. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"This was a brutal assault of a man in his home," Det Sgt Gardiner said.

'Badly shaken'

Although not seriously injured, the victim was left badly shaken following the ordeal, he added.

"This traumatic assault took place in the victim's own home; somewhere he rightly deserves to feel safe."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.