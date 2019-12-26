Image copyright PA Media Image caption The men are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates' Court

Two men have been charged with a number of sexual offences, police have said.

It is in relation to an incident which occurred at the Lagan Towpath in Lisburn, County Antrim, on Monday 23 December.

The men are aged 27 and 23 and are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.