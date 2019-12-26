Image caption Police at the scene of the incident on Tuesday morning

A 35-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of two people at a flat in north Belfast.

A 37-year-old woman, Frances Murray, and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton were found dead at the flat in Kinnaird Close at about 12:55 GMT on Monday.

Their bodies were found after a report was made by a member of the public.

The accused has been charged with two counts of murder and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.