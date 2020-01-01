Image caption Neal Campbell is the chairperson of Belfast Tool Library

It's not what you would traditionally think of as a library.

There are no books on these east Belfast shelves, instead they're filled with spanners, sewing machines and saws.

This is Belfast's first tool library, a community initiative that allows members of the public to borrow whatever they need for their DIY projects.

Neal Campbell is the chairperson of Belfast Tool Library.

"We've had all kinds of people coming in. It's very popular with first time home owners and people starting to take on some jobs around their home," he said.

"It allows them to borrow tools that they're maybe only going to use a few times. It saves buying these tools and then when they're done they're left sitting in a cupboard or shed."

There are more than 300 tools - everything from hammers to hedge trimmers - ready for borrowing.

It's just a case of joining and paying the membership fee.

As well as getting the tools, the team working in the tool library are happy to lend hints and tips.

"We've a team of 15 to 20 here and a lot of those people are experienced around tools and they're always happy to give advice," said Neal.

In the new year, they're hoping to teach some DIY courses in the workshop.

Image caption Niamh Scullion recently bought her first home

Niamh Scullion is a new homeowner and she has come to rent a sander.

"There's a lot of work to do when you've just bought your own house you don't have a lot of money left," she said.

"It's really handy to be able to use these tools. This is a belt sander, I'm building shelves for all my books."

But this library is not just attracting Handy Andys.

Access to more tools allows artist Aaron Magowan to experiment in different medium.

"I need to borrow some chisels and a workbench. I usually work in paint and now I want to try something with wood," he said.

"The workbench is very important because I'm usually just holding the wood and I've cut myself before."

While some of the tools here are new, many of them are pre-loved and have been donated.

Each one is checked to make sure it's fit for purpose and then given a registration number and added to the catalogue.

Image caption Christine Boyle donated to the library

Christine Boyle has arrived with work boots and a silicon gun.

"I've been doing a clear out of my house and I figured the Belfast Tool Library could use a few donations," she said.

"I'm very much about repair, reuse, recycle in my own life."

Up to three power tools can be rented for a week - and those at the tool library say that means any odd jobs around the house can be done before you have time to find a handyman.