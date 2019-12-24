Suspicious device in Lurgan leads to homes being evacuated
- 24 December 2019
A suspicious object has been found in Lurgan, forcing some people to leave their homes.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a "small number" of houses had been evacuated due to the security alert in Kilvoragh Park in the County Armagh town.
The road has been closed to traffic and police officers and bomb disposal experts are at the scene.
Part of the surrounding area has also been cordoned off by police.