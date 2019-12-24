Kinnaird Close, Belfast: Man, 35, charged with double murder
- 24 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 35-year-old man has been charged with the murder of two people at a flat in north Belfast.
A 37-year-old woman, Frances Murray, and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton were found dead at the flat in Kinnaird Close at about 12:55 GMT on Monday.
Their bodies were found after a report was made by a member of the public.
The accused has been charged with two counts of murder and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.