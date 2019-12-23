Northern Ireland

Dungannon: closed following serious two-vehicle crash

  • 23 December 2019
Police cars

The M1 motorway has been closed in both directions near Dungannon, County Tyrone, following a serious collision involving two vehicles.

Three ambulance crews are at the scene which is between Tamnamore and Stangmore.

Police said the motorway had been shut between junctions 14 and 15 and would remain so for "a significant amount of time".

They appealed to motorists not to attempt to bypass the closure points.