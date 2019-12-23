Police deal with serious incident in north Belfast
- 23 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are at the scene of a serious incident in north Belfast.
It follows an emergency 999 call to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service at about 13:00 GMT on Monday.
A rapid response paramedic and one officer went to the scene at Kinnaird Close off Duncairn Avenue.
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said that following assessment at the scene, no-one was transferred to hospital.