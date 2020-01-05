The changing face of Northern Ireland in 2020

Image copyright gremlin

Northern Ireland is changing as we enter a new decade and here we look at some of the facts and figures that shed light on emerging trends, from health and education to the economy and crime.

They provide an insight into some of the key issues of the day - including hospital admissions, paramilitary crime and employment rates.

BBC News NI's correspondents give their take on some of these burning issues.

The economy

One in four people in Northern Ireland aged 16-64 are economically inactive.

The employment rate has reached record levels.

The average full-time employee earns £535 per week.

Spend per head in Northern Ireland is higher here than in rest of the UK, 20% more than the UK average.

Social protection (welfare and state pension) accounts for more than 40% (£9.3bn) of all spend and health accounts for a further 20% (£4.3bn).

Great Britain accounts for 49% of external sales for Northern Ireland, while 19% of external sales are to the Republic Ireland and 11% of external sales are to the rest of EU.

Analysis - John Campbell, business and economics editor

Northern Ireland continues to share in what has become known as the "UK jobs miracle".

That refers to an economy which continues to create lots of jobs despite weak overall growth.

The Northern Ireland employment rate, which is the percentage of working age adults in a job, finally returned to its pre-crisis level.

However, that masks the deeper problem in the NI job market - economic inactivity. That refers to people of working age who are neither in work nor looking for a job.

The rate in Northern Ireland has been persistently above the UK average. The overall rate is falling, but the gap with the UK is not.

Health

Deaths from circulatory disease in Northern Ireland, such as heart attacks and strokes, have more than halved since the early 1980s.

In the next decade we are projected to have more people aged 65 and over than children.

There were 41.9 million prescription drug items issued in 2018, an average of 22 items per person in Northern Ireland.

During 2018/19 there were 850,000 attendances at emergency care departments, 295,000 inpatient admissions and 318,000 day cases.

In 2000, 185 deaths by suicide were registered in Northern Ireland, by 2005 the number rose to 213. In 2018, the number of registered deaths from suicide was 307.

Analysis - Marie-Louise Connolly, health correspondent

The BBC reported extensively on hospital waiting times as they grew and grew.

The last official figures for the year revealed more than 300,000 people were waiting to see a consultant - the highest ever across the UK.

Cancer targets also continued to be missed with one in five cancer patients receiving their diagnosis in an emergency department.

Justice and Crime

Sectarian crimes have fallen in Northern Ireland over the last decade.

In the year to 30 November 2019, there were 17 casualties of paramilitary style shootings, compared to 20 in the previous 12-month period.

There were 62 casualties of paramilitary-style assaults, compared to 52 in the previous 12 months.

Although widely accepted that there is under-reporting, the number of domestic abuse crimes recorded by police are increasing and account for 16% of all recorded crime.

Analysis - Julian O'Neill, home affairs correspondent

So-called punishment attacks are one way in which paramilitaries exert control in their areas.

Over the past few years, they are slowly creeping up in number, but there are still fewer than a decade ago.

The figures also show that loyalists continue to carry out more attacks than republicans.

More than two decades after the ceasefires, these shootings and assaults are a reminder that problems remain in dealing with paramilitarism.

Education

The proportion of working age adults with a degree in Northern Ireland has more than doubled over the last 20 years.

The proportion of working age adults with no formal qualifications remains high, but has fallen over the past two decades.

The educational attainment of school leavers in Northern Ireland is increasing; 70% of children leave school with five or more GCSEs (A*-C) including English and Maths.

Two in five leave school with three or more A levels (A*-C).

Analysis - Robbie Meredith, education correspondent

More good grades, more qualifications, more people staying in education for longer - the headline figures are very good.

But they also mask some significant ongoing challenges.

For instance, less than half of school leavers from disadvantaged backgrounds achieve at least five GCSEs at A*-C including English and Maths, while Northern Ireland has a higher proportion of adults with no qualifications than England, Scotland or Wales.

Meanwhile, the increase in pupils in primary schools has not seen a consequent rise in funding, with the Institute for Fiscal Studies reporting this year that Northern Ireland has faced the highest school spending cuts per pupil in the UK over the past decade.

Households and environment

The number of households on the social housing waiting list in "housing stress" continues to rise in Northern Ireland.

Household recycling has risen steadily over the last decade - half of household waste is recycled.

The proportion of households with two or more cars/vans has quadrupled over the last 45 years.

Four in every five farms are cattle and sheep farms.

More than two-fifths of Northern Ireland's electricity consumption is from renewable sources - predominantly wind generated.

Analysis - Conor Macauley, agriculture and environment correspondent

We have reached some important milestones, but the reality is there is much further to go.

The government's goal of net zero-carbon by 2050 will mean recycling rates improving; more people moving to public transport and the proportion of power; heat and transport generated from renewables increasing.

As we've never had specific targets of our own, NI will be playing catch-up to cut carbon emissions.

There've been calls for future farm support to be concentrated on productive and sustainable farms.

That could lead to continued rationalisation of our family farm structure, though payments for environmental work may help sustain business in areas of marginal land like the uplands.