Three people were arrested after a stolen car collided with a police car in east Belfast on Saturday.

Police said they had been in pursuit of the Mini Cooper, which had been taken from outside a property on Ravenhill Reach, at about 14:35 GMT.

It was brought to a halt on the Castlereagh Road after it struck the police car.

The male driver, 37, passenger, 23, and female passenger, 22, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

The woman was interviewed by police and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, detectives are investigating a report of an attempted hijacking at the Crocknamack Road, in Portrush, on Saturday night.

Police said a female driver and her passenger were uninjured but have been left badly shaken after two men reportedly attempted to pull them from a red Volkswagen Golf at about 23:10 GMT.