Newry Road, Warrenpoint: Man dies after being hit by car
- 21 December 2019
A 38-year-old man has died after being knocked down by a car on the dual carriageway between Newry and Warrenpoint in County Down.
The pedestrian was struck by a black Renault Clio on the A2 at about 05:00 GMT on Saturday about two miles out of Newry.
The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.
Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.