Newtownabbey death: Man and woman charged with murder of 5-year-old
- 20 December 2019
A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a five-year-old girl in Newtownabbey.
It relates to an incident on Fernagh Drive in the town on Sunday 15 December.
A 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman will appear before Belfast Magistrates' court on Saturday, 21 December.
The pair have also been charged with causing GBH with intent and causing or allowing the death of a child.