Image caption The child died in a house on Fernagh Drive, Newtownabbey

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a five-year-old girl in Newtownabbey.

It relates to an incident on Fernagh Drive in the town on Sunday 15 December.

A 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman will appear before Belfast Magistrates' court on Saturday, 21 December.

The pair have also been charged with causing GBH with intent and causing or allowing the death of a child.