Image caption Michael Gerard Owens initially denied murder

A County Antrim man convicted of the murder of a retired school teacher has been told he will spend at least 16 years and six months in jail.

Michael Gerard Owens, 35, of Lisburn Road, Glenavy, pleaded guilty to murder at Belfast Crown Court in October and was given a life sentence.

The body of 64-year-old Mr Flowerday was found in his home on Mill Road in Crumlin in January 2018.

Owens had initially denied the murder, but later pleaded guilty.

Mr Flowerday, who lived alone, was still involved in tutoring after he left his job at Antrim Grammar School.

The alarm was raised on 28 January 2018 after he failed to turn up for a tutoring session, something that was very out of character.

The parents of his pupil went to Mr Flowerday's home to find an "unknown male" inside.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Robert Flowerday's body was found in his home in Crumlin in January 2018

They knocked the door but no-one answered and the lights were turned out.

Police then gained access to the property and found his body sitting on an armchair, covered in a duvet and one cushion.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Flowerday had 18 lacerations to his scalp, face and neck and 20 bruises on his hands, arms, legs and torso.

His nose and jaw were also broken.

Owens also admitted one charge of burgling Mr Flowerday's home on an unknown date between 27 January and 30 January 2018.