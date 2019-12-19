The secretary of state says he is "deeply disappointed" that the Stormont parties are not yet in agreement on how to restore devolution.

Julian Smith was speaking after a meeting involving the five party leaders and the Tanaiste Simon Coveney.

He said the two governments had wanted to table a text of agreement on Thursday night, but that "not all parties are on board".

Northern Ireland has been without devolved government since January 2017.

"We are very close to being able to table a text of agreement and compromise," said Mr Smith.

"I wanted to do it tonight or tomorrow. I believe if we could table a text we could be back in the assembly on Monday.

"There are a number of outstanding issues, but they are extremely limited."

He added: "But unfortunately we do not have all parties on board, so the judgement I have made is that we should not table text.

"We will allow all parties to reflect on the impact of that decision on people in Northern Ireland who are deeply affected by the lack of decision making at Stormont."

The tánaiste (Irish deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney said if there is a change of approach from the DUP this evening, a deal can still be reached before Christmas.

But he warned that the governments would not bring parties back on Friday to "waste their time".

"We are at a place where the two governments within hours could produce a text - a fair compromise," he said.

The governments say devolution must be restored by 13 January 2020, or the secretary of state will call a fresh assembly election.

Mr Smith said he hoped the parties would find time tonight to reflect, and made a plea to the DUP.

"I know there are people in the DUP who want to move forward and I would urge them to move forward so we can get this done."