In 2019 we saw the tragic death of journalist Lyra McKee and a crunch election.

Some things stayed the same - with the Stormont stalemate continuing - but change came too, with the decriminalisation of abortion.

Here is my alphabetic run-down of the last 12 months in politics.

A is for Abortion

When is direct rule not direct rule?

Image caption Sarah Ewart, who was denied an abortion in 2013, was among those outside Stormont on 21 October

When decades of deadlock over this most sensitive of issues is broken due to a vote in Westminster by MPs.

They set a deadline of 21 October for the assembly to return.

It did, but for less than an hour, and failed to halt the changes hailed by some as a momentous step forward for women's human and reproductive rights.

Others called it a "sad day" for Northern Ireland.

B is for Betrayal

The fact the DUP-Conservative love-in ended in "betrayal" (quote, unquote) surprised no-one - except, it seems, the DUP.

Image copyright Charles McQuillan Image caption Boris Johnson told a DUP conference that no unionist could sign up to a border down the Irish Sea

Before he became prime minister, Boris Johnson told a DUP conference that no unionist could sign up to a border down the Irish Sea.

Then he became prime minister.

You know the rest.

C is for Childcare

When a photograph of the SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon taking her new son to a meeting with the secretary of state at Hillsborough Castle appeared on Twitter, she was accused by an internet troll of "acting like a bimbo".

Politicians - and others - from across the divide expressed their support.

She said it was the kind of misogynistic abuse women in politics have to put up with.

Her accuser did not respond.

D is for Donation

Sinn Féin's ability to raise vast amounts of cash has long been the subject of wonderment, and not a little scepticism, from other parties.

More so now after the party was left almost £2,000,000 (and possibly rising) by an eccentric from Wales who lived a nomadic life, much of it in a caravan.

Image copyright Sunday World Image caption Billy Hampton, a former market trader, died in 2018 in Pembrokeshire in Wales

Billy Hampton was said by one former friend to have acted out of spite and to say "up you" to the British establishment.

E is for Event

Karen Bradley's parents ran a pub.

Hopefully with more success than she had when she invited Stormont's politicians to a drinks' reception.

The NIO did not actually call it that - they called it an "event".

Apparently, she thought it would be a good idea to bring the parties together for an informal "do" alongside the latest round of seemingly never-ending talks.

They didn't agree.

F is for Soldier F

The case of the Army veteran charged with two murders on Bloody Sunday became a cause célèbre which will run and run.

On the one hand, it was a touchstone for the movement opposed to the prosecution of former soldiers for historic cases linked to service in Northern Ireland.

On the other hand, families of the victims condemned the fact he was the only one being prosecuted.

Image caption Some of the Bloody Sunday families walking together to Derry's courthouse

The case has already had ramifications well beyond the city.

Banners supporting Soldier F began appearing in many towns and villages and a band from Larne took part in the annual Apprentice Boys' parade wearing Parachute Regiment insignia along with the letter F.

G is for G*bsh**e

Ian Paisley is used to being called names, but this was among the rudest.

The then SDLP MLA, Claire Hanna, went full potty-mouth after Ian Paisley said he would be telling Theresa May he wanted "milk but no sugar" when asked if he would be sympathising with her about another difficult day.

H is for Health

The Royal College of Surgeons said Northern Ireland's healthcare system was "at the point of collapse".

More than 300,000 people are waiting to see a consultant.

Add in industrial action by healthcare workers and nursing staff and the lack of any apparent political oversight and the word "crisis" hardly seems adequate.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nurses have been on picket lines across Northern Ireland

It was probably the issue which, more than any other, saw Sinn Féin and the DUP lose votes during the general election.

I is for Iceland

If you thought a bridge to Scotland was a bridge too far, how about a 700-mile cable bringing us power from an Icelandic volcano?

The idea was floated in the DUP manifesto.

J is for Julian

At last, a secretary of state who seems fully engaged with Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Charles McQullian/Getty Images Image caption NI Secretary of State Julian Smith was appointed in July

K is for Karen Bradley

In case you are wondering she used to be secretary of state.

She isn't any longer.

Gone and quite possibly forgotten.

L is for Lyra

A promising life cut short by a dissident republican New IRA bullet was a tragedy which re-opened a chapter of life in Northern Ireland most people hoped we had left behind.

Lyra McKee did not live long enough to fulfil her potential.

But the impact of her death could yet be immense.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Lyra McKee was observing rioting in Derry when she was shot dead

A priest at her funeral asked: "Why in God's name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman, with her whole life in front of her, to get to this point?"

"This point" being politicians from all sides uniting as they hadn't done for years.

Talks aimed at restoring devolution soon resumed but broke up a few weeks later without success.

M is for Maldives

In 2018, DUP MP Ian Paisley was suspended from Parliament for 30 sitting days after he failed to declare two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

This year, the BBC Spotlight programme - which revealed the Sri Lankan story - reported that a former government minister in the Maldives paid for another family holiday for the Paisleys.

Image caption Several sources told BBC Spotlight that Mohamed Shainee paid for Ian Paisley's 2016 holiday

The difference now is new rules mean the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards is unable to say if she is investigating the North Antrim MP.

So we are indebted to Mr Paisley's party leader Arlene Foster for revealing she is.

He, however, has since said the former first minister "slipped up".

N is for Nigel

As the rock band XTC once said: "We're Only Making Plans For Nigel."

Sinn Féin had plans for him, too. His North Belfast seat was their number one target and they took it with with the help of the SDLP and the Greens standing aside.

Nigel Dodds' loss was a devastating blow for the DUP.

Image copyright Charles McQuillan Image caption Nigel Dodds lost his North Belfast seat in the December Westminster election

O is for O'Dowd

Leadership challenges are a normal part of the political game, except in Sinn Féin (or for that matter the DUP).

So there was much licking of lips when it emerged the Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd was challenging the party's vice president, Michelle O'Neill.

And then... virtually nothing.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption John O'Dowd was challenging Michelle O'Neill to be Sinn Féin's vice president

No hustings, no juicy interviews. Silence.

The party wasn't even going to reveal how many votes each candidate received, except to say Mrs O'Neill had won.

And then, under pressure, it did. It was 493 votes to 241.

Sinn Féin says it will review how it conducts leadership elections in future. Which may mean they expect more. Then again, it may not.

P is for Pact

The UUP stood aside for the DUP in North Belfast. The DUP stood aside for the UUP in Fermanagh-South Tyrone.

The Greens stood aside for the SDLP in South Belfast. So did Sinn Féin.

The SDLP did the same for Sinn Féin in North Belfast.

But remember - "We don't do pacts!" Unless you're Alliance, who really, really don't do pacts!

Q is for Queen

Arguably, the comeback of the year.

The Queen's portrait is now back on the walls of Stormont House after being removed in July.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption All images of the Queen were removed from Stormont House in July

Lord Maginnis claimed a Northern Ireland Office (NIO) employee was awarded £10,000 compensation for having to walk past portraits of the monarch.

The new Secretary of State, Julian Smith, had them returned.

R is for Rodgers

The veteran Ulster Unionist councillor, Jim Rodgers, had the party whip withdrawn over an election leaflet claiming Alliance had a record of "voting with the Provisional IRA's political wing".

S is for Surge

After years of treading electoral water, the Alliance party is, well, surging.

The local government election delivered them more councillors than any election since the 70s.

Naomi Long became the party's first MEP; and Stephen Farry its first MP for North Down.

The party's vote share put it third, ahead of the SDLP and Ulster Unionists.

Image copyright Chris J Ratcliffe Image caption The Alliance Party saw a surge in electoral support in 2019

T is for Tayto cheese 'n' onion

Or smokey bacon? Free state or Nordie?

Boris Johnson made his choice when he visited Tayto Castle in Tandragee - the perfect place to prepare for a crunch election.

Image copyright WPA Pool Image caption Boris Johnson visiting Tayto Castle in Tandragee

U is for Union

The law of unintended consequences may be kicking in here.

The DUP supported Brexit. But not any of the versions the government has come up with.

Boris Johnson's version creates "an economic united Ireland" say unionists who cry "betrayal".

Calls for a border poll grow louder.

V is for Venezuela

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy defended his attendance at the inauguration of Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro and denied the election was fraudulent.

He said Sinn Féin "wanted to show solidarity with the democratic choice of the Venezuelan people".

Many countries, including the UK, the US, Australia, Spain France and Germany, recognise the opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

W is for Wells

Another big year for the one-man headline factory that is Jim Wells.

Outraged by the election of the DUP's first "openly gay" councillor Alison Bennington, he clashed with party colleague Gavin Robinson over the issue on live TV.

Later in the year, he said he was "guilty as charged" of being the health minister who broke with pay parity for health staff in 2014.

But the really big story was his decision to boycott Strictly Come Dancing because it said it would allow same-sex pairings on the series for the first time.

X is for X marks the spot

The Westminster election ended the DUP's pivotal role, lost them two MPs (see N for Nigel) saw their vote share drop markedly (though marginally less than Sinn Féin's) and delivered two MPs for the SDLP and one for Alliance.

So, memorable then.

Y is for Yesterday

...as in "all my troubles seemed so far away".

Insert any one of Nigel Dodds, Elisha McCallion, Danny Kennedy etc.

Z is for Zippergate

Image caption John Finucane said he was 'caught short'

It's also referred to as Pee-gate - in which it emerged the then Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Belfast, John Finucane, had been cautioned for indecent behaviour after being found urinating in the street after a night out.

He said he was "caught short" while going to his office when he discovered he had not got his keys with him.

He apologised.

Men across the political divide felt sympathy, though whether they were prepared to admit it or not depended on which side of that divide they found themselves.

The TUV leader Jim Allister dubbed him a "street urinator" and reported him to the Local Government Commissioner for Standards.