Northern Ireland

White Rise security alert prompts evacuations

  • 19 December 2019
Police tape Image copyright PA Media

A number of homes have been evacuated in west Belfast following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Police are attending the security alert in the White Rise area of Dunmurry, which has been closed to traffic .

Brook Leisure Centre has been made available for residents who have been evacuated from their homes during the alert.

There are no further details available at this time.