Northern Ireland

Dungannon: Man dies following collision in Moy

  • 19 December 2019
A man has died following a collision in County Tyrone.

The collision happened on the Trewmount Road in Moy, Dungannon, on Wednesday, according to police.

Police received a report about the collision at around 20:00 BST on Wednesday evening.

The road has been closed and diversions have been put in place.