Strike action from Northern Ireland's healthcare workers once again dominates the front pages.

The Irish News says politicians have been given "15,000 reasons to save health service" following a mass walk out on Wednesday.

More than 15,000 nurses took part in the industrial action taken over pay and staffing levels.

In total, more than 20,000 people from across the health service were involved.

The paper goes to highlight the warning given by trade union leaders who said nurses were being used as "political footballs" to get devolution restored.

The Daily Mirror splashes with the headline "standing firm" in its report on the industrial action.

Nuala Murray, a nurse who said she was "in tears" as thousands of healthcare workers walked out, is profiled by the paper.

"It was the hardest decision" for staff to take this stand said Ms Murray, a nurse for 37 years.

Comments from Unison's Patricia McKeown who criticised David Sterling for his "deeply unhelpful intervention" are also carried in the paper.

The head of the Civil Service reportedly told political leaders pay parity could only be restored by a minister.

'Paralysed'

The News Letter claims parts of the NHS were left "paralysed" on Wednesday due to the strikes.

"It's over to you" is the message the paper says was delivered to "Northern Ireland's squabbling politicians" by nurses.

Kathleen Simms, an RCN mental health nurse told the paper: "We want to be at work. We want to be with our patients.

"But we will do what it takes. That's why we're here today."

The Belfast Telegraph dedicates three pages to the industrial action saying the health service "can't survive another winter without change".

Staff at Antrim Area Hospital said working conditions are "degrading" and "embarrassing" the paper reports.

Patrick Woods, who has worked in the Royal Victoria Hospital's catering department for 17 years, told the paper his family were living "hand to mouth" due to pay freezes.

"Year in, year out I see my wage stretching less and less," Mr Woods said.

"It's soul destroying to come into work and to be working seven days a week - week-in, week-out - just to keep your head above water."