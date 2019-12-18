Image caption Malcolm McKeown was found dead in his car behind a petrol station

Police investigating the murder of Malcolm McKeown in Waringstown, County Down, four months ago have made two further arrests.

Mr McKeown, who was 54, was found dead in his car behind a service station in the village on 19 August.

The father of three had been shot six times.

Two men, aged 51 and 62, were arrested in Waringstown on Wednesday morning and have been taken to Belfast for questioning.

In the week after the murder, two men aged 24 and 25 appeared in court charged with murdering Mr McKeown.