Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption The Royal College of Nursing is staging strike action for the first time in 103 years

Wednesday's unprecedented strike action by nurses not surprisingly dominates Northern Ireland's newspaper front pages.

The strike action is described as "the most critical in the history of the health and social care system in Northern Ireland" in The Irish News.

Unison's Patricia McKeown adds the union "has never seen such determination in health workers".

The paper says the NI secretary has been urged to intervene.

It adds that Northern Ireland's politicians issued an 11th-hour appeal to Julian Smith on Tuesday night.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is staging strike action for the first time in 103 years and is being joined by other health unions.

The Belfast Telegraph also says that the NI secretary has been criticised for refusing to meet with Northern Ireland politicians in the hours before the strike.

But it adds there is anger in the Northern Ireland Office over the NI parties' late intervention.

Image caption Patricia McKeown from Unison said there is "still no action from those in power"

On Tuesday, they sent a joint letter to the Mr Smith which they said "provides cover" for him to intervene.

Inside, the paper's religion correspondent Alf McCreary says he paid £10,500 to have a hip replacement in Dublin, rather than suffer "agonising pain" waiting for two years in Northern Ireland.

He says his message to politicians is "there's no such thing as an orange or green hip".

The News Letter says patients are braced for strike action "on a scale never seen before in Northern Ireland".

It says ambulances will respond to only the most serious calls, while the Health and Social Care Board has said "numerous appointments and treatments have been cancelled".

The paper also quotes Mrs McKeown from Unison, who says: "There is still no action from those in power.

"It would appear that health workers, patients and the public are being used as pawns in a political game."