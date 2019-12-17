Image copyright Google

A 55-year-old patient at Craigavon Area Hospital has gone missing.

Stephen Crawford was last seen at a roundabout outside the hospital at 09:05 BST on Tuesday.

Police have deployed search and rescue, dogs and other resources into finding the man, but have asked the public to check outbuildings, sheds and garages.

The PSNI said that he was last sighted in a grey dressing gown with a hood and a pair of blue trainers with a white stripe on them.

Image copyright PSNI Armagh Image caption Stephen Crawford was last seen at a roundabout outside the hospital at 09:05 BST

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed that its patient was missing and urged people in the area to look for him.