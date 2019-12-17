Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to lead DUP at Westminster

Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Sir Jeffrey speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson will become the new leader of the DUP in the House of Commons, the party has announced.

The Lagan Valley MP takes over from Nigel Dodds, who lost his Westminster seat to Sinn Féin's John Finucane in last week's election.

The party has also elected Sammy Wilson as its chief whip, taking over the position from Sir Jeffrey.

The changes were announced following a meeting of the parliamentary party on Tuesday.

Following his election, Sir Jeffrey paid tribute to Mr Dodds, describing him as someone who "commanded respect right across the House of Commons".

"The initial focus of this Parliament will undoubtedly be Brexit and the prime minister's withdrawal deal," he said.

He added his party would continue to seek changes to the deal to ensure "Northern Ireland's economic and constitutional integrity will be protected".