NI environment strategy consultation extended

Image caption Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs staff monitoring water quality

The public consultation period on the first ever environment strategy for Northern Ireland has been extended.

It will now run until 5 February, having previously been set to end on 23 December 2019.

Making the announcement, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said it had received more than 800 responses from the public.

It said it had been "heartened by the level of engagement of both individuals and organisations".

Issues expected to be dealt with in the strategy include climate action, plastic pollution and getting to zero waste.

A similar public consultation in Great Britain resulted in a 25-year plan and work has begun on taking an Environment Bill through Westminster.

Dave Foster, the department's director of regulatory and natural resources policy, said responses are "coming in on a daily basis" and it wanted to extend the period to give the public a chance to contribute.

"We have received responses from people of all ages and we know that young people in particular are telling us how strongly they feel about the environment," he said.

The department will publish a summary of its findings in Spring 2020, although implementation will require the sign off of a future minister.

The public can respond to the consultation by completing an online survey on the department's website.