Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Weather warning with strong gusts expected for Wednesday

Weather warnings have been issued across Ireland ahead of stormy weather from the Atlantic on Wednesday.

The Met Office has warned of wind gusts between 60-70mph (100-115km/h) reaching some exposed coastal and high ground areas.

A yellow warning for Northern Ireland comes into force at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday until 03:00 GMT on Thursday.

Gusts inland are expected to reach speeds of between 50-60mph (80-100km/h).

Disruption is possible as a result with large waves around the coast.

Blustery conditions will affect many areas with outbreaks of rain during the day.

In the Republic of Ireland a yellow wind warning has been issued by the Irish weather service, Met Éireann, between noon and midnight on Wednesday as the low pressure system travels over the island.

A further warning for rain has been issued for parts of Leinster and Munster.