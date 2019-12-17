Image caption The man died on Tuesday morning

A man has been killed in a crash near Nutts Corner in Country Antrim.

Police said the man died following a two-vehicle collision on the Ballyutoag Road at about 07:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Insp Marty Mullan, from the PSNI, said the Belfast Road, Nutt's Corner, remained closed at its junctions with the Carnaghliss Road and the Seven Mile Straight.

The Carn Road is also closed at its junctions with the Seven Mile Straight and Ballyhill Road.

Anyone with information about the crash has been urged to contact police.