The Northern Ireland jobs market is continuing to perform strongly, with a record number of people in work and unemployment falling to a new low.

The latest official figures suggest the unemployment rate was just 2.3% in the period between August and October.

A separate set of figures suggests the number of employee jobs reached a new high of 782,670 in September.

That represents growth of 2% - or 15,540 jobs - compared to September 2018.

Most of the growth came from the services sector, which grew over the year by 1.9%, or 12,110 jobs, to 635,580 jobs.

The figures come from the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), which surveys about 6,000 companies.

The survey covers all employers with 25 or more employees and all public sector employers.

It suggests that the private sector added almost 13,000 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.3%, to a record high of 573,430.

The single largest contributor to growth was social care which added more than 3,000 jobs.

The public sector showed an annual growth of 1.4%, or 2,920 jobs.

There are now around 18,000 fewer public sector jobs than at the peak in September 2009.

The number of both full and part-time jobs increased over the year; full time jobs accounted for 75% of the annual increases.

Economic inactivity remains a chronic problem in the Northern Ireland jobs market.

It refers to people of working age who are neither in work nor looking for a job.

The rate in Northern Ireland is persistently above the UK average - the latest NI rate is 25.9% compared to a UK rate of 20.8%.