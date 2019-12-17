Image caption The Ulster Defence Association (UDA) is an illegal loyalist paramilitary group formed in 1971

A 41-year-old man has been charged with drugs possession following a police operation targeting organised crime by the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

He was detained in Millisle, County Down, on Monday as officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out a planned search in the area.

Two other men aged 25 and 49 arrested in Belfast in the same operation were released on bail pending inquiries.

The 41-year-old was charged with possession of a class B drug,

He is expected to appear at Newtownards Magistrates' Court on 10 January.

During Monday's planned searches in Millisle and Belfast, police recovered suspected class A and B controlled drugs, a vehicle and a "large sum of cash".