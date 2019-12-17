UDA investigation: Man charged with drugs offence
A 41-year-old man has been charged with drugs possession following a police operation targeting organised crime by the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
He was detained in Millisle, County Down, on Monday as officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out a planned search in the area.
Two other men aged 25 and 49 arrested in Belfast in the same operation were released on bail pending inquiries.
The 41-year-old was charged with possession of a class B drug,
He is expected to appear at Newtownards Magistrates' Court on 10 January.
During Monday's planned searches in Millisle and Belfast, police recovered suspected class A and B controlled drugs, a vehicle and a "large sum of cash".