Image copyright People of Orangefield Park Image caption The graffiti at a playground in Orangefield Park has been reported to police

Racist and homophobic graffiti daubed on playground equipment in east Belfast, has been described as "disgusting".

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite condemned the graffiti and said he would contact the PSNI to ensure "local patrols are stepped up in the area".

Belfast City Council has now removed the offensive slogans and imagery.

Mr de Faoite said he was "appalled" by the graffiti.

"Belfast is an increasingly diverse and welcoming city and this graffiti goes totally against the wishes of our local community," he said.

"It is particularly disgusting that these slurs appeared in a children's play park.

"Children should be able to play and enjoy the facilities without being subject to racist and homophobic slurs."

Image copyright People of Orangefield Park Image caption SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite said he was "appalled" by the graffiti

Police said they received a report of "hate-motivated graffiti" daubed on the playground equipment.

They added that enquiries are ongoing and appealed for information about the incident.