Image caption Police say a post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of death

Police have said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the child died in Fernagh Drive on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of death.

Police said they would not be providing any more details on the investigation at this time.