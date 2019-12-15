North Belfast: Man released on bail following stabbing
- 15 December 2019
A 20-year-old man has been released on bail pending further inquiries following a stabbing in north Belfast on Saturday.
Police received reports of a stabbing at Northwick Drive shortly before 06:30 GMT.
The victim suffered two stab wounds after he was approached on the street by a man armed with a knife.
Police have appealed for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the attack to contact them.