Two men arrested over Portadown murder

Police investigating the death of a 49-year-old man in Portadown earlier this week have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

The man was found dead in his home at Clounagh Park shortly before 10:00 GMT on Monday 9 December.

Police said a post-mortem examination was held and "due to subsequent information", a murder inquiry has been launched.

Two men aged 18 and 24 were arrested and are being questioned.

A number of police searches were carried out in Portadown on Saturday.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the Clounagh Park area between 22:30 GMT on Sunday 8 December and 09:45 GMT the following day and noticed anything suspicious to contact them.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.