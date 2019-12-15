Newtownabbey: 'Viable device' found during alert
- 15 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A viable device has been found during a security alert in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
Residents were moved from their home while Army bomb experts dealt with a suspicious object.
It was found in the back garden of a house in Mayfield Village.
The alert is now over and residents are back in their homes.