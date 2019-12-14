Belfast: Arrest after man stabbed on street
- 14 December 2019
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after another man was stabbed in north Belfast.
The stabbing happened at Northwick Drive and was reported to police shortly before 06:30 GMT on Saturday.
The victim was approached on the street by a man who was armed with a knife.
The man who was attacked suffered two stab wounds.
Police want anyone who witnessed the attack to contact them.